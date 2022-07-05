How to Watch David Lipsky at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 3, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; David Lipsky plays his shot from the 18th fairway during the second round of the Memorial Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

David Lipsky hits the links in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open July 7-10 after a 24th-place finish in the John Deere Classic in his last tournament.

How to Watch David Lipsky at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Lipsky's Statistics

Lipsky has carded four straight under-par rounds.

Lipsky has finished below par four times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Lipsky has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 24 -11 $57,865 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC E $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +2 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 37 +2 $51,000 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 48 +3 $22,092

