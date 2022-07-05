Skip to main content

How to Watch David Lipsky at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 3, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; David Lipsky plays his shot from the 18th fairway during the second round of the Memorial Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 3, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; David Lipsky plays his shot from the 18th fairway during the second round of the Memorial Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

David Lipsky hits the links in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open July 7-10 after a 24th-place finish in the John Deere Classic in his last tournament.

How to Watch David Lipsky at the Genesis Scottish Open

  • Date: July 7-10, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
  • Course: The Renaissance Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Lipsky's Statistics

  • Lipsky has carded four straight under-par rounds.
  • Lipsky has finished below par four times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
  • He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
  • Lipsky has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

24

-11

$57,865

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

MC

E

$0

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

MC

+2

$0

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

37

+2

$51,000

May 26-29

Charles Schwab Challenge

48

+3

$22,092

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
6
2022

Genesis Scottish Open, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 19, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Memphis Tigers guard Tyler Harris (14) shoots the ball while Gonzaga Bulldogs center Chet Holmgren (34) defends during the second half in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Thunder at Jazz

By Kristofer Habbas16 minutes ago
May 31, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs relief pitcher David Robertson (R) celebrates with catcher Willson Contreras (L) after a win against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Brewers: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs16 minutes ago
Jun 28, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) celebrates his solo home run in the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Twins at White Sox: Stream MLB online, TV channel

By Evan Massey16 minutes ago
Connecticut Sun Jonquel Jones
WNBA

How to Watch Sun at Wings

By Kristofer Habbas16 minutes ago
Jul 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30, right) is congratulated by Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27, left) after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the seventh inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Royals at Astros: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs16 minutes ago
Jul 3, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates win with left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) St. Louis Cardinals at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 7/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 2, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (27) celebrate after the Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 7/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 29, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Jack Suwinski (65), Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10), and Pirates right fielder Bligh Madris (66) celebrate after their game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 7/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 3, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates win with left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) St. Louis Cardinals at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 7/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy