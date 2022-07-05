How to Watch Doug Ghim at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Doug Ghim enters play in North Berwick, United Kingdom looking for better results July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open after failing to make the cut in his most recent competition, the John Deere Classic
How to Watch Doug Ghim at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Ghim's Statistics
- Ghim has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.
- Ghim has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+1
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
18
-7
$123,975
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
60
+7
$26,640
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+11
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)