How to Watch Doug Ghim at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Doug Ghim plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Doug Ghim enters play in North Berwick, United Kingdom looking for better results July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open after failing to make the cut in his most recent competition, the John Deere Classic

How to Watch Doug Ghim at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Ghim's Statistics

Ghim has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.

Ghim has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +1 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 18 -7 $123,975 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 60 +7 $26,640 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +11 $0

Regional restrictions apply.