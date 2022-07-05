How to Watch Erik Van Rooyen at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the U.S. Open, Erik Van Rooyen struggled, failing to make the cut at The Country Club of Brookline. He's aiming for a better outcome in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open July 7-10 in North Berwick, United Kingdom.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Van Rooyen's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Van Rooyen has finished one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Van Rooyen has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+10
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+4
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+4
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+11
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
10
-11
$210,000
