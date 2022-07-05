How to Watch Erik Van Rooyen at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Erik Van Rooyen plays his shot from a bunker on the 17th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

At the U.S. Open, Erik Van Rooyen struggled, failing to make the cut at The Country Club of Brookline. He's aiming for a better outcome in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open July 7-10 in North Berwick, United Kingdom.

How to Watch Erik Van Rooyen at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Van Rooyen's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Van Rooyen has finished one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Van Rooyen has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +10 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +4 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +4 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +11 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 10 -11 $210,000

