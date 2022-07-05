How to Watch Gary Woodland at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Gary Woodland enters the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open July 7-10 coming off a 10th-place finish in the U.S. Open in his most recent competition.
How to Watch Gary Woodland at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Woodland's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Woodland has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Woodland has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
10
E
$407,220
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+5
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+4
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
34
+4
$61,607
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+5
$0
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
