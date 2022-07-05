How to Watch Hao-Tong Li at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Hao-Tong Li looks for a higher finish in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open after he placed 53rd shooting +2 in this tournament a year ago at The Renaissance Club.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Li's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Li has finished below par five times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Li has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+8
$0
January 13-16
Sony Open in Hawaii
12
-15
$148,875
July 15-18
The Open Championship
MC
+4
$0
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
