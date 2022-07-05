How to Watch Harold Varner at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 12, 2022; Etobicoke, Ontario, CAN; Harold Varner III plays his tee shot at the second hole during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

In his last tournament at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, Harold Varner concluded the weekend at -5, good for a 43rd-place finish. He heads into the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open July 7-10 trying for an improved score.

How to Watch Harold Varner at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Varner's Statistics

Varner has finished below par five times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds.

Varner has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship 43 -5 $31,125 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +5 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 13 -8 $160,515 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 27 E $56,333 May 19-22 PGA Championship 48 +6 $32,146

