How to Watch Harold Varner at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last tournament at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, Harold Varner concluded the weekend at -5, good for a 43rd-place finish. He heads into the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open July 7-10 trying for an improved score.
How to Watch Harold Varner at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Varner's Statistics
- Varner has finished below par five times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds.
- Varner has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
43
-5
$31,125
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+5
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
13
-8
$160,515
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
27
E
$56,333
May 19-22
PGA Championship
48
+6
$32,146
