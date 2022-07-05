How to Watch Harris English at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last tournament at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, Harris English finished the weekend at -9, good for a 19th-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open July 7-10 aiming for a better finish.
How to Watch Harris English at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
English's Statistics
- English has finished below par four times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.
- English has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
19
-9
$106,102
June 16-19
U.S. Open
61
+17
$37,221
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+10
$0
January 13-16
Sony Open in Hawaii
55
-7
$17,400
January 6- 9
Sentry Tournament of Champions
30
-14
$108,000
