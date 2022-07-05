How to Watch Henrik Stenson at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last tournament, Henrik Stenson missed the cut at the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He'll be after a better result July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom.
How to Watch Henrik Stenson at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Stenson's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Stenson has finished below par twice, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Stenson has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+5
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-4
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
54
-2
$18,880
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
18
-7
$92,606
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
57
-3
$17,706
