How to Watch Henrik Stenson at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 20, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Henrik Stenson plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

In his last tournament, Henrik Stenson missed the cut at the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He'll be after a better result July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom.

How to Watch Henrik Stenson at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Stenson's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Stenson has finished below par twice, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Stenson has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +5 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -4 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 54 -2 $18,880 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 18 -7 $92,606 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 57 -3 $17,706

