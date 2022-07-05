How to Watch Hideki Matsuyama at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Hideki Matsuyama shot -7 and finished ninth the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open.
How to Watch Hideki Matsuyama at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Matsuyama's Statistics
- Matsuyama has finished four rounds within five strokes of the top score carded that round.
- Over his last eight rounds, Matsuyama has finished below par once, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Matsuyama has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
4
-3
$859,032
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+3
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
60
+9
$26,125
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
3
-24
$536,900
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
14
+2
$225,333
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
