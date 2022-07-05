How to Watch J.J. Spaun at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 24, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; J.J. Spaun plays a shot from the first tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

At the Travelers Championship, J.J. Spaun struggled, failing to make the cut at TPC River Highlands. He's aiming for a better outcome in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open July 7-10 in North Berwick, United Kingdom.

How to Watch J.J. Spaun at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Spaun's Statistics

Over his last five rounds, Spaun has finished one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last five rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Spaun has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last five rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +4 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +4 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +11 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +5 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 38 -15 $36,855

Regional restrictions apply.