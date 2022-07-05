Skip to main content

How to Watch Jhonattan Vegas at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 23, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Jhonattan Vegas plays a shot from the fairway of the 14th hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Jhonattan Vegas enters play July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open after failing to make the cut in the same tournament in 2019.

How to Watch Jhonattan Vegas at the Genesis Scottish Open

  • Date: July 7-10, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
  • Course: The Renaissance Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Vegas' Statistics

  • Vegas has finished below par four times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
  • He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.
  • Over his last 10 rounds, Vegas has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

MC

+4

$0

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

53

+1

$20,387

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

37

+2

$51,000

May 19-22

PGA Championship

MC

+12

$0

May 12-15

AT&T Byron Nelson

59

-12

$20,202

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
6
2022

Genesis Scottish Open, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
