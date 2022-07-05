How to Watch Joaquin Niemann at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Joaquin Niemann placed 44th in the Genesis Scottish Open in 2019, shooting a -1 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher July 7-10 at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, United Kingdom.
How to Watch Joaquin Niemann at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
Niemann's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Niemann has finished below par four times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Niemann has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+3
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
47
+9
$50,672
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
3
-7
$708,000
May 19-22
PGA Championship
23
+2
$129,768
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
25
-17
$68,445
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
