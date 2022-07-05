How to Watch Joaquin Niemann at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 5, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Joaquin Niemann plays his shot from the 18th green rough during the final round of the Memorial Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Joaquin Niemann placed 44th in the Genesis Scottish Open in 2019, shooting a -1 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher July 7-10 at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, United Kingdom.

How to Watch Joaquin Niemann at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club

Niemann's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Niemann has finished below par four times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.

Niemann has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +3 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open 47 +9 $50,672 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 3 -7 $708,000 May 19-22 PGA Championship 23 +2 $129,768 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 25 -17 $68,445

