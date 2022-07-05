How to Watch Joel Dahmen at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Joel Dahmen hits the links July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at TPC River Highlands following a 69th-place finish in the Travelers Championship in the most recent competition he appeared in.
How to Watch Joel Dahmen at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Dahmen's Statistics
- Dahmen will seek to make the cut for the fifth straight event.
- Dahmen has finished below par six times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Dahmen has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
69
+4
$17,347
June 16-19
U.S. Open
10
E
$407,220
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
32
+1
$68,520
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
63
+6
$18,228
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+9
$0
