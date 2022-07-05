How to Watch Joel Dahmen at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 24, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Joel Dahmen plays a shot from the fairway of the first hole during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Joel Dahmen hits the links July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at TPC River Highlands following a 69th-place finish in the Travelers Championship in the most recent competition he appeared in.

How to Watch Joel Dahmen at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Dahmen's Statistics

Dahmen will seek to make the cut for the fifth straight event.

Dahmen has finished below par six times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Dahmen has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship 69 +4 $17,347 June 16-19 U.S. Open 10 E $407,220 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 32 +1 $68,520 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 63 +6 $18,228 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +9 $0

