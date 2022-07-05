Jun 19, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Fans shoot video Jon Rahm playing his shot from the tenth tee during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

When he takes the course July 7-10, Jon Rahm will try to build upon his last performance at the Genesis Scottish Open. In 2019, he shot -7 and placed ninth at The Country Club of Brookline.

How to Watch Jon Rahm at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club

Rahm's Statistics

Rahm has qualified for the weekend 12 times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.

Over his last 12 rounds, Rahm has finished below par six times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Rahm has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open 12 +1 $347,058 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 10 -4 $303,000 May 19-22 PGA Championship 48 +6 $32,146 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 1 -17 $1,314,000 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 27 +4 $111,000

