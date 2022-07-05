How to Watch Joohyung Kim at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Joohyung Kim hits the links July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Country Club of Brookline after a 23rd-place finish in the U.S. Open in the most recent competition he appeared in.
How to Watch Joohyung Kim at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Kim's Statistics
- Kim has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Kim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
23
+3
$171,732
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+14
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
17
-18
$116,708
October 14-17
The CJ Cup @ Summit
49
-13
$21,723
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
