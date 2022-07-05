How to Watch Jordan Spieth at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 24, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Jordan Spieth plays a shot from the fairway of the first hole during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Spieth seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open. He took 51st at the par-71 The Renaissance Club in 2019.

How to Watch Jordan Spieth at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Spieth's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Spieth has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.

Spieth has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +1 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open 37 +7 $75,916 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 18 -2 $142,800 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 7 -5 $246,540 May 19-22 PGA Championship 34 +4 $61,607

