How to Watch Jordan Spieth at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jordan Spieth seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open. He took 51st at the par-71 The Renaissance Club in 2019.
How to Watch Jordan Spieth at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Spieth's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Spieth has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Spieth has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+1
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
37
+7
$75,916
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
18
-2
$142,800
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
7
-5
$246,540
May 19-22
PGA Championship
34
+4
$61,607
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
