How to Watch Justin Rose at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Justin Rose looks for better results in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open after he placed fourth shooting -11 in this tournament a year ago at The Renaissance Club.
How to Watch Justin Rose at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Rose's Statistics
- Rose has finished below par four times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Rose has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
37
+7
$75,916
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
4
-14
$391,500
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+3
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
13
E
$253,750
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+8
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)