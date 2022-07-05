How to Watch Justin Rose at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 18, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Justin Rose plays his shot from the seventh tee during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Rose looks for better results in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open after he placed fourth shooting -11 in this tournament a year ago at The Renaissance Club.

How to Watch Justin Rose at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Rose's Statistics

Rose has finished below par four times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Rose has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open 37 +7 $75,916 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 4 -14 $391,500 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +3 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 13 E $253,750 April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +8 $0

Regional restrictions apply.