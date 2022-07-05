How to Watch Justin Thomas at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Justin Thomas finished second in the Genesis Scottish Open in 2019, shooting a -13 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher July 7-10 at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, United Kingdom.
How to Watch Justin Thomas at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Thomas' Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Thomas has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Thomas has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
37
+7
$75,916
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
3
-15
$600,300
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+3
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
1
-5
$2,700,000
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
5
-23
$336,700
Regional restrictions apply.
