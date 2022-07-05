How to Watch Justin Thomas at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 19, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Justin Thomas plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Thomas finished second in the Genesis Scottish Open in 2019, shooting a -13 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher July 7-10 at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, United Kingdom.

How to Watch Justin Thomas at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Thomas' Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Thomas has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Thomas has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open 37 +7 $75,916 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 3 -15 $600,300 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +3 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 1 -5 $2,700,000 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 5 -23 $336,700

