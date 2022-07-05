Kevin Streelman at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

Skip to main content

How to Watch Kevin Streelman at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 26, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Kevin Streelman plays a shot from the fairway of the fourth hole during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Streelman hits the links July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at TPC Deere Run following a 41st-place finish in the John Deere Classic in the last tournament he appeared in.

How to Watch Kevin Streelman at the Genesis Scottish Open

  • Date: July 7-10, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
  • Course: The Renaissance Club
Streelman's Statistics

  • Streelman has finished below par six times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
  • He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
  • Streelman has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

41

-9

$28,755

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

25

-8

$61,835

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

MC

+5

$0

May 26-29

Charles Schwab Challenge

MC

+5

$0

May 19-22

PGA Championship

41

+5

$43,839

How To Watch

July
6
2022

Genesis Scottish Open, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
