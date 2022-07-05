Kevin Streelman at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

How to Watch Kevin Streelman at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 26, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Kevin Streelman plays a shot from the fairway of the fourth hole during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Streelman hits the links July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at TPC Deere Run following a 41st-place finish in the John Deere Classic in the last tournament he appeared in.

How to Watch Kevin Streelman at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Streelman's Statistics

Streelman has finished below par six times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.

Streelman has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 41 -9 $28,755 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 25 -8 $61,835 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +5 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +5 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 41 +5 $43,839

