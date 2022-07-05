Kevin Streelman at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

How to Watch Kevin Streelman at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kevin Streelman hits the links July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at TPC Deere Run following a 41st-place finish in the John Deere Classic in the last tournament he appeared in.
How to Watch Kevin Streelman at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Streelman's Statistics
- Streelman has finished below par six times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Streelman has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
41
-9
$28,755
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
25
-8
$61,835
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+5
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+5
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
41
+5
$43,839
