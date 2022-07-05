How to Watch Kiradech Aphibarnrat at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kiradech Aphibarnrat starts play this weekend looking for better results in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open after missing the cut in the tournament a year ago at Riviera CC.
How to Watch Kiradech Aphibarnrat at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Aphibarnrat's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Aphibarnrat has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Aphibarnrat has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+2
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
76
-8
$17,381
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+5
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
61
-3
$16,133
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
44
-5
$11,371
