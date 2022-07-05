Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Kurt Kitayama plays a shot from a bunker on the 14th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Kurt Kitayama hits the course in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open July 7-10 in North Berwick, United Kingdom. He's trying for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts.

How to Watch Kurt Kitayama at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club

Kitayama's Statistics

Kitayama has finished below par once, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Kitayama has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +7 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +3 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 40 +2 $30,660 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -1 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 15 -1 $141,750

