How to Watch Kyoung-Hoon Lee at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 26, 2021; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Kyoung-Hoon Lee plays a shot from a bunker on the third hole during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Kyoung-Hoon Lee placed 25th in the Genesis Scottish Open in 2019, shooting a -5 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher July 7-10 at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, United Kingdom.

How to Watch Kyoung-Hoon Lee at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Lee's Statistics

Lee will seek to make the cut for the fourth straight event.

Over his last 12 rounds, Lee has finished below par five times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds.

Lee has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship 19 -9 $106,102 June 16-19 U.S. Open 37 +7 $75,916 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 53 +6 $27,994 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +2 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 41 +5 $43,839

