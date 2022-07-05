How to Watch Lucas Herbert at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 5, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Lucas Herbert plays his shot from the 10th tee during the final round of the Memorial Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent competition, Lucas Herbert missed the cut at the U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts. He'll be after a better result July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom.

How to Watch Lucas Herbert at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Herbert's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Herbert has finished below par twice, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Herbert has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +13 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 48 +4 $32,040 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 48 +3 $22,092 May 19-22 PGA Championship 13 E $253,750 April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +6 $0

