Jun 24, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Luke List plays a shot from the 17th tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Luke List placed 15th in the Genesis Scottish Open in 2019, shooting a -6 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher July 7-10 at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, United Kingdom.

How to Watch Luke List at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

List's Statistics

List has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice in his last 10 rounds.

List has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship 19 -9 $106,102 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +5 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 26 -1 $89,400 May 19-22 PGA Championship 41 +5 $43,839 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -4 $0

