How to Watch Mackenzie Hughes at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his time out at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, Mackenzie Hughes posted a 25th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open trying for better results.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Hughes' Statistics
- Hughes will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Hughes has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Hughes has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
25
-8
$61,835
June 16-19
U.S. Open
24
+4
$150,849
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
28
-4
$57,047
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
37
+2
$51,000
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+9
$0
