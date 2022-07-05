How to Watch Mackenzie Hughes at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 15, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Mackenzie Hughes plays from the rough on the seventh hole during a practice round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

In his time out at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, Mackenzie Hughes posted a 25th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open trying for better results.

How to Watch Mackenzie Hughes at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Hughes' Statistics

Hughes will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over his last 12 rounds, Hughes has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Hughes has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship 25 -8 $61,835 June 16-19 U.S. Open 24 +4 $150,849 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 28 -4 $57,047 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 37 +2 $51,000 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +9 $0

Regional restrictions apply.