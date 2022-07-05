How to Watch Marc Leishman at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he takes the course July 7-10, Marc Leishman will aim to improve upon his last performance in the Genesis Scottish Open. In 2019, he shot -11 and finished fourth at TPC River Highlands.
How to Watch Marc Leishman at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Leishman's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Leishman has finished below par twice, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.
- Leishman has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
E
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
14
+2
$241,302
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+5
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
34
+4
$61,607
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
51
-13
$21,635
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
