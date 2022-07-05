How to Watch Marc Leishman at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 23, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Marc Leishman plays a shot from the fairway of the 14th hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

When he takes the course July 7-10, Marc Leishman will aim to improve upon his last performance in the Genesis Scottish Open. In 2019, he shot -11 and finished fourth at TPC River Highlands.

How to Watch Marc Leishman at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Leishman's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Leishman has finished below par twice, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.

Leishman has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC E $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open 14 +2 $241,302 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +5 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 34 +4 $61,607 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 51 -13 $21,635

Regional restrictions apply.