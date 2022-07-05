Mark Hubbard at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

Skip to main content

How to Watch Mark Hubbard at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 24, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Mark Hubbard plays a shot from the fairway of the seventh hole during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois, Mark Hubbard concluded the weekend at -13, good for a 13th-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open July 7-10 looking for an improved score.

How to Watch Mark Hubbard at the Genesis Scottish Open

  • Date: July 7-10, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
  • Course: The Renaissance Club
  Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Hubbard's Statistics

  • Hubbard will seek to qualify for the weekend for the sixth straight event.
  • Hubbard has finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in four straight rounds.
  • Over his last 12 rounds, Hubbard has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.
  • Hubbard has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

13

-13

$139,042

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

46

-4

$23,679

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

44

-2

$30,015

May 26-29

Charles Schwab Challenge

52

+4

$20,009

May 12-15

AT&T Byron Nelson

32

-16

$50,808



How To Watch

July
6
2022

Genesis Scottish Open, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV



