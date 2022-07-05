Mark Hubbard at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

How to Watch Mark Hubbard at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 24, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Mark Hubbard plays a shot from the fairway of the seventh hole during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois, Mark Hubbard concluded the weekend at -13, good for a 13th-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open July 7-10 looking for an improved score.

How to Watch Mark Hubbard at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Hubbard's Statistics

Hubbard will seek to qualify for the weekend for the sixth straight event.

Hubbard has finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in four straight rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Hubbard has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.

Hubbard has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 13 -13 $139,042 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 46 -4 $23,679 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 44 -2 $30,015 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 52 +4 $20,009 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 32 -16 $50,808

