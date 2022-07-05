How to Watch Matt Kuchar at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 21, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Matt Kuchar plays his shot from the seventh tee during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

After he placed 28th in this tournament a year ago, Matt Kuchar has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom July 7-10.

How to Watch Matt Kuchar at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club

Kuchar's Statistics

Kuchar has qualified for the weekend in seven straight events.

Over his last 12 rounds, Kuchar has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score twice in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Kuchar has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 45 +3 $37,800 May 19-22 PGA Championship 34 +4 $61,607 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 12 -20 $193,375 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 49 +7 $23,490 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 3 -12 $330,857

