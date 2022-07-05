How to Watch Matt Wallace at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the John Deere Classic, Matt Wallace struggled, failing to make the cut at TPC Deere Run. He's seeking a bounce-back performance in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open July 7-10 in North Berwick, United Kingdom.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Wallace's Statistics
- Wallace has finished below par four times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 10 rounds.
- Wallace has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-1
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
46
-4
$23,679
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
35
-3
$39,730
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
+2
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+3
$0
