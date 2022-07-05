How to Watch Matthew Fitzpatrick at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Matthew Fitzpatrick enters the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open after shooting -6 to win the U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts in his last tournament.
How to Watch Matthew Fitzpatrick at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Fitzpatrick's Statistics
- Fitzpatrick has finished four rounds within five strokes of the top score carded that round.
- Fitzpatrick has finished below par five times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in three of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.
- Fitzpatrick has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
1
-6
$3,150,000
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
10
-9
$219,675
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+3
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
5
-3
$530,417
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
2
-6
$681,000
