How to Watch Matthew Fitzpatrick at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 19, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Matthew Fitzpatrick plays his shot from the 17th tee during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew Fitzpatrick enters the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open after shooting -6 to win the U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts in his last tournament.

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Fitzpatrick's Statistics

Fitzpatrick has finished four rounds within five strokes of the top score carded that round.

Fitzpatrick has finished below par five times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in three of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Fitzpatrick has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open 1 -6 $3,150,000 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 10 -9 $219,675 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +3 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 5 -3 $530,417 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 2 -6 $681,000

