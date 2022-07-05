How to Watch Matthew NeSmith at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Matthew NeSmith enters play in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open July 7-10 after a 19th-place finish in Cromwell, Connecticut at the Travelers Championship.
How to Watch Matthew NeSmith at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
NeSmith's Statistics
- NeSmith will seek to make the cut for the eighth straight event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, NeSmith has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, NeSmith has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day eight times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
19
-9
$106,102
June 16-19
U.S. Open
37
+7
$75,916
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
37
+2
$51,000
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
57
+5
$18,984
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
51
-13
$21,635
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)