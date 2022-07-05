How to Watch Maverick McNealy at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his time out at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois, Maverick McNealy carded an eighth-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open looking to improve on that finish.
How to Watch Maverick McNealy at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
McNealy's Statistics
- McNealy has carded an under-par score in five straight rounds while also finishing four straight with a better-than-average score.
- Over his last eight rounds, McNealy has finished below par five times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, McNealy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
8
-15
$214,775
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+2
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+2
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
75
+15
$23,950
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
32
-16
$50,808
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
