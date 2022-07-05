How to Watch Max Homa at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Max Homa will play July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom. In his most recent tournament he finished 47th in the U.S. Open, shooting +9 at The Country Club of Brookline.
How to Watch Max Homa at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Homa's Statistics
- Homa has qualified for the weekend in 10 straight events.
- Homa has finished below par seven times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.
- Homa has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
47
+9
$50,672
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
5
-6
$411,600
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
23
-1
$77,700
May 19-22
PGA Championship
13
E
$253,750
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
1
-8
$1,620,000
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
