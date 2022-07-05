How to Watch Mito Pereira at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent competition, Mito Pereira missed the cut at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut. He'll be after a better outcome July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom.
How to Watch Mito Pereira at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Pereira's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Pereira has finished below par three times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Pereira has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+4
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
13
-3
$221,400
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
7
-5
$246,540
May 19-22
PGA Championship
3
-4
$870,000
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
