iJun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Nick Taylor plays from the cart path on the seventh hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Taylor seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open. He took 33rd at the par-71 The Renaissance Club in 2019.

How to Watch Nick Taylor at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Taylor's Statistics

Taylor has finished below par three times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Taylor has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -2 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +5 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 28 -4 $57,047 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 48 +3 $22,092 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC E $0

