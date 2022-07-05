How to Watch Nick Watney at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Nick Watney shot -5 and finished 28th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at The Renaissance Club July 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open.
How to Watch Nick Watney at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Watney's Statistics
- Watney has finished one round with a better-than-average score over his last six.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Watney has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+1
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+7
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+14
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+14
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+7
$0
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
