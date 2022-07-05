Feb 28, 2015; Palm Beach Gardens, FL, USA; A view of the mark of Ben Crane (not picture) on the 9th green before the second round resumed of the Honda Classic at PGA National GC Champion Course. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Nicolai Hojgaard enters play in North Berwick, United Kingdom ranked No. 108 in the world, and is seeking better results July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open after missing the cut in his last outing, the PGA Championship

How to Watch Nicolai Hojgaard at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Hojgaard's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Hojgaard has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Hojgaard has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +13 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC E $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +4 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +8 $0

