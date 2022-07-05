How to Watch Nicolai Hojgaard at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Nicolai Hojgaard enters play in North Berwick, United Kingdom ranked No. 108 in the world, and is seeking better results July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open after missing the cut in his last outing, the PGA Championship
How to Watch Nicolai Hojgaard at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Hojgaard's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Hojgaard has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Hojgaard has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+13
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
E
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+4
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+8
$0
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
