How to Watch Patrick Cantlay at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 26, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Patrick Cantlay plays tees off from the 13th hole during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

When he takes the course July 7-10, Patrick Cantlay will try to improve upon his last performance in the Genesis Scottish Open. In 2019, he shot -6 and finished 15th at TPC River Highlands.

How to Watch Patrick Cantlay at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Cantlay's Statistics

Cantlay has finished in the top 20 in each of his last three events.

Cantlay will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Cantlay has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice and a top-10 score six times in his last 12 rounds.

Cantlay has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship 13 -10 $159,775 June 16-19 U.S. Open 14 +2 $241,302 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 3 -7 $708,000 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +11 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 2 -13 $872,000

Regional restrictions apply.