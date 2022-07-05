How to Watch Patrick Cantlay at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he takes the course July 7-10, Patrick Cantlay will try to improve upon his last performance in the Genesis Scottish Open. In 2019, he shot -6 and finished 15th at TPC River Highlands.
How to Watch Patrick Cantlay at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Cantlay's Statistics
- Cantlay has finished in the top 20 in each of his last three events.
- Cantlay will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Cantlay has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice and a top-10 score six times in his last 12 rounds.
- Cantlay has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
13
-10
$159,775
June 16-19
U.S. Open
14
+2
$241,302
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
3
-7
$708,000
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+11
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
2
-13
$872,000
