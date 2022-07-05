How to Watch Patrick Rodgers at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 19, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Patrick Rodgers plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Rodgers enters play July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at TPC Deere Run following a 30th-place finish in the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois his last time in competition.

How to Watch Patrick Rodgers at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Rodgers' Statistics

Rodgers will try to make the cut for the fourth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.

Rodgers has carded an under-par score in six straight rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Rodgers has finished below par nine times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in three of his last 12 rounds.

Rodgers has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 30 -10 $39,082 June 16-19 U.S. Open 31 +6 $100,331 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 18 -7 $123,975 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +5 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 35 +1 $41,832

