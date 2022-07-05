How to Watch Patrick Rodgers at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Patrick Rodgers enters play July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at TPC Deere Run following a 30th-place finish in the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois his last time in competition.
How to Watch Patrick Rodgers at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Rodgers' Statistics
- Rodgers will try to make the cut for the fourth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Rodgers has carded an under-par score in six straight rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Rodgers has finished below par nine times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in three of his last 12 rounds.
- Rodgers has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
30
-10
$39,082
June 16-19
U.S. Open
31
+6
$100,331
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
18
-7
$123,975
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+5
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
35
+1
$41,832
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
