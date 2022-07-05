How to Watch Rafael Cabrera Bello at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he placed 25th in this tournament a year ago, Rafael Cabrera Bello has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom July 7-10.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Cabrera Bello's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Cabrera Bello has finished below par once, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Cabrera Bello has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
64
+5
$18,531
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+4
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+3
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
E
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
38
-6
$17,575
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
