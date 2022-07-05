How to Watch Rafael Cabrera Bello at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Nov 14, 2020; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Rafael Cabrera Bello plays his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National GC. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

After he placed 25th in this tournament a year ago, Rafael Cabrera Bello has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom July 7-10.

How to Watch Rafael Cabrera Bello at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Cabrera Bello's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Cabrera Bello has finished below par once, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Cabrera Bello has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 64 +5 $18,531 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +4 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +3 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC E $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 38 -6 $17,575

