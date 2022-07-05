How to Watch Robert MacIntyre at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Robert MacIntyre will play July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom. In his most recent tournament he finished 77th in the PGA Championship, shooting +17 at Southern Hills Country Club.
How to Watch Robert MacIntyre at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
MacIntyre's Statistics
- MacIntyre has qualified for the weekend in six straight events.
- MacIntyre has finished below par four times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.
- MacIntyre has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
77
+17
$23,800
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
23
+3
$138,000
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
35
-5
$41,925
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
15
-8
$189,000
August 12-15
Wyndham Championship
65
-1
$13,504
How To Watch
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
