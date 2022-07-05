Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Russell Knox plays his shot from the 17th tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Knox looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands when he tees off in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom ranked No. 184 in the world.

How to Watch Russell Knox at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Knox's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Knox has finished below par twice, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Knox has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +4 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +13 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 15 -3 $132,300 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +6 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 35 +3 $47,925

