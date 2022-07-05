How to Watch Ryan Armour at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last competition, Ryan Armour missed the cut at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois. He'll be after a better result July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom.
How to Watch Ryan Armour at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
Armour's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Armour has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Armour has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+2
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
25
-8
$61,835
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
35
-3
$39,730
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-1
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
25
+1
$69,150
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
