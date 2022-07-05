How to Watch Sam Burns at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Sam Burns looks for better results in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open having failed to make the cut at Riviera CC in 2019.
How to Watch Sam Burns at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Burns' Statistics
- Burns has finished below par five times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score four times in his last 10 rounds.
- Burns has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
E
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
27
+5
$127,002
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
4
-14
$391,500
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
1
-9
$1,512,000
May 19-22
PGA Championship
20
+1
$191,250
