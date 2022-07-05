Scottie Scheffler at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

How to Watch Scottie Scheffler at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Scottie Scheffler will appear in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open July 7-10 after a 13th-place finish in Cromwell, Connecticut at the Travelers Championship.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Live Stream on fuboTV
Scheffler's Statistics
- Scheffler will take aim at his fifth straight finish in the top 20 this week.
- Scheffler will try to make the cut for the fifth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Scheffler has finished below par eight times, while also carding one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score three times and a top-10 score four times in his last 12 rounds.
- Scheffler has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
13
-10
$159,775
June 16-19
U.S. Open
2
-5
$1,557,687
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
18
-7
$123,975
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
2
-9
$915,600
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+6
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
