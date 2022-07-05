Scottie Scheffler at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

Skip to main content

How to Watch Scottie Scheffler at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Aug 26, 2021; Owings Mills, Maryland, USA; Scottie Scheffler plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the BMW Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 26, 2021; Owings Mills, Maryland, USA; Scottie Scheffler plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the BMW Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Scottie Scheffler will appear in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open July 7-10 after a 13th-place finish in Cromwell, Connecticut at the Travelers Championship.

How to Watch Scottie Scheffler at the Genesis Scottish Open

  • Date: July 7-10, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
  • Course: The Renaissance Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Scheffler's Statistics

  • Scheffler will take aim at his fifth straight finish in the top 20 this week.
  • Scheffler will try to make the cut for the fifth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
  • Over his last 12 rounds, Scheffler has finished below par eight times, while also carding one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded a top-five score three times and a top-10 score four times in his last 12 rounds.
  • Scheffler has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

13

-10

$159,775

June 16-19

U.S. Open

2

-5

$1,557,687

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

18

-7

$123,975

May 26-29

Charles Schwab Challenge

2

-9

$915,600

May 19-22

PGA Championship

MC

+6

$0

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
6
2022

Genesis Scottish Open, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Tadej Pogacar
Other

How to Watch 2022 Tour de France Stage 4

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon
Tennis

How to Watch 2022 Wimbledon Championships, Quarterfinals

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
Aug 26, 2021; Owings Mills, Maryland, USA; Scottie Scheffler plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the BMW Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Scottie Scheffler at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 24, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Mark Hubbard plays a shot from the fairway of the seventh hole during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Mark Hubbard at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff4 hours ago
Jun 26, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Kevin Streelman plays a shot from the fairway of the fourth hole during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Kevin Streelman at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff4 hours ago
Jul 2, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner (6) scores a run against the San Diego Padres during the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff9 hours ago
Jul 2, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner (6) scores a run against the San Diego Padres during the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 7/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff9 hours ago
Jul 1, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) stands in the on deck circle against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 7/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff9 hours ago
Jul 1, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) stands in the on deck circle against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff9 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy