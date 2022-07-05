How to Watch Sepp Straka at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Sepp Straka takes to the links in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open July 7-10 in North Berwick, United Kingdom. He's aiming for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Straka's Statistics
- Straka has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Straka has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+3
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+9
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
45
+3
$37,800
May 19-22
PGA Championship
78
+18
$23,700
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
73
-9
$17,927
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
