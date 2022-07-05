How to Watch Si Woo Kim at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Si Woo Kim shot -12 and took third the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at The Renaissance Club July 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open.
How to Watch Si Woo Kim at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Kim's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Kim has finished below par five times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Kim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+5
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
13
-3
$221,400
May 19-22
PGA Championship
60
+9
$26,125
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-3
$0
