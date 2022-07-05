Jun 23, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Si Woo Kim plays a shot from the fairway of the third hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Si Woo Kim shot -12 and took third the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at The Renaissance Club July 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open.

How to Watch Si Woo Kim at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Kim's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Kim has finished below par five times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Kim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +5 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 13 -3 $221,400 May 19-22 PGA Championship 60 +9 $26,125 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -3 $0

