How to Watch Stephan Jaeger at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 27, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Stephan Jaeger plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

After he finished 70th in this tournament a year ago, Stephan Jaeger has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom July 7-10.

How to Watch Stephan Jaeger at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Jaeger's Statistics

Jaeger has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Jaeger has finished below par five times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Jaeger has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 30 -10 $39,082 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +7 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +3 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 38 -15 $36,855

Regional restrictions apply.