How to Watch Sung-Jae Im at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Sung-Jae Im looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the U.S. Open at The Country Club of Brookline when he tees off in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom ranked No. 23 in the world.
How to Watch Sung-Jae Im at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Live Stream on fuboTV:
Im's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Im has finished below par four times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Im has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+4
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
10
-4
$303,000
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
15
-3
$132,300
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
21
-8
$83,920
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
8
-1
$450,000
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
