How to Watch Thomas Detry at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last tournament at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Thomas Detry ended the weekend at -10, good for a 15th-place finish. He competes in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open July 7-10 looking for better results.
How to Watch Thomas Detry at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Detry's Statistics
- Detry has made the cut in three straight events.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Detry has finished below par nine times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.
- Detry has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
15
-10
$56,425
November 4- 7
World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
22
-12
$69,480
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
22
-7
$57,363
July 15-18
The Open Championship
MC
+6
$0
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
