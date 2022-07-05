How to Watch Thomas Detry at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 18, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; Thomas Detry plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

In his last tournament at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Thomas Detry ended the weekend at -10, good for a 15th-place finish. He competes in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open July 7-10 looking for better results.

How to Watch Thomas Detry at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Detry's Statistics

Detry has made the cut in three straight events.

Over his last 12 rounds, Detry has finished below par nine times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.

Detry has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 15 -10 $56,425 November 4- 7 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba 22 -12 $69,480 October 28-31 Butterfield Bermuda Championship 22 -7 $57,363 July 15-18 The Open Championship MC +6 $0

